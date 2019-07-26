In Belarus made fun of “juicy” logo of the city

July 26, 2019
В Беларуси высмеяли «пикантный» логотип города

The logo is not appreciated.

In Grodno (Belarus), where he announced a competition for the best tourist logo of the city, one of the participants suggested that the character that users of social networks are considered similar to a sexual organ, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.

Relevant photos posted on the website of the newspaper “Evening Grodno”. The then spread in the network.

So, the author of the controversial logo Alexander Simonov from Pinsk announced that drew in a minimalist style, the symbol of the city of Grodno, which were to be used, a stag of St. Hubert.

However, the network saw in the logo is quite another. “So the artist sees the city. Obviously, the city is not all good, there is a problem, the First thought that Putin is”, “Deer on the right in the photo, and what is left cannot be called”, “Very similar to the logo of our economy”, “Like genitalia”, “He just loves this city,” “the Message of the government to the people”, – said ironically in the comments.

Published Tea s malinowy varanam Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

Loading...

