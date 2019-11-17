In Belarus, parliamentary elections were held – elections to the lower house (PHOTO)

As reported on Sunday, the head of the CEC of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina, the elections to the lower house of Parliament of Belarus were held in all districts, except one. Thus, the legislature elected 109 out of 110 deputies, reports TASS.

“Elections in the Republic of Belarus has already taken place in 109 districts, only one electoral district – Grodno Central district does not hold a few up to 50 percent (turnout). All the others show that the elections were held,” – said Yarmoshyna.

According to the CEC, in the Brest region the total turnout was 69,33%, Vitebsk oblast – 76,32%, Gomel – 74,18%, Grodno – 72,36%, Minsk – 71,90%, Mogilev – 77, 63%, Minsk – 58,76%. “Country turnout, the turnout was 70,72%,” – said Yarmoshyna.

In the evening “to the CEC began to receive complaints”. The CEC assured that the staff of the Central Commission will deal with complaints we receive.

Citizens of Belarus on Sunday elected 110 deputies of the house of representatives (lower house) National Assembly. For seats in Parliament claim 513 candidates from 560 originally was.

From 12 to 16 November in the Republic took place early voting. During this time the turnout was more of 35.77%. In Belarus there are more than 6.8 million voters. In these elections has accredited more than 1 thousand of international observers. Polling stations closed at 20:00 local time.