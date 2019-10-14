In Belarus shot a funny video about the Russian language: the network is happy (video)
The Belarusian TV channel “Belsat”, which previously demonstrated the ignorance of many of Belarus the national language, in the framework of the campaign “Belarusian” shot a fun video about words that sound the same but have different meanings in Russian and Belarusian languages.
In a video posted on social networks, play two the word “other” (second in Belarusian) and “other” (sometimes in Russian). This causes confusion among russkoyazychnogo guy who is trying to find your train at the railway station.
“4 on October 30, held a census of the population of Belarus. Only the questionnaire — 49 questions. The answers to one of them — number 12 — will affect the future of the Belarusian language. The question is formulated in such a way that does not take into account the people who love and appreciate the Belarusian language, but not speak it. The authors of the questionnaire claim that native is a language learned first in early childhood. In fact one of the meanings of the word “native” is “expensive, dear”. If the Belarusian language is close to your heart, if you consider him a national treasure of the Belarusians, enter it”, — writes “Belsat”.
