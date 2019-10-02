In Belarus, the hen laid the largest egg in the world: a photo of the giant

Farmers believe that artificially raise the egg so enormous size is impossible. Read on to find out more.

In one of the agricultural factories of Belarus, there appeared an egg, vaguely looks like a ostrich.

And though the weight of the record is not so great — just 182 grams, egg officially recognized the largest for the last half-century. The world record still belongs to the American chicken, demolished in 1956, the egg weighing in at 454 grams.

Belarusian egg reaches 83 mm in length and 67 mm in width. Employees of the poultry farms say that this case is just good luck, grow a egg specially impossible.

