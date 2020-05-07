In Belgium banned from sporting events until August
On the eve of Prime Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes said that all sporting events in the country will be suspended until July 31, according to sportmagazine.knack.be.
This also means that the current season of the football League Jupiler Pro will not be able to resume. The final decision will be made may 15.
Most likely, this afternoon club Brugge will be declared the champion at the same time determined the participants of the European Cup. The new season may begin on August 8.
Recall, the championship was stopped in early March after the 29th round. Subsequently, the Pro League decided not to renew the season, but the General meeting at which this decision needs to be ratified later was postponed several times with the aim of obtaining clearer guidance from the government.
We add that the government is bordering on Belgium, Germany have approved the resumption of Bundesliga matches in the second half of may.