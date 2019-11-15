In Belgium, the guy died from Smoking electronic cigarettes (photos)
After reports that an American teenager became the first patient in the world who transplanted both lungs because of the disease caused by vaping, it became known that Belgium has registered the country’s first death case as a result of Smoking electronic cigarettes. As writes the newspaper The Telegraph, Rafael Powert died at the age of 18 years. A device for Smoking gave him a friend — just in time for my 18th birthday.
The death occurred a month after the young man started to have problems with health. It all started with an innocent cough, then breathing difficulties. And then Powert was in the hospital with serious respiratory problems. The level of oxygen in the body was so low that he was immersed in artificial medical coma. Light guy “petrified”. In the end, it was decided to disable it from the device.
“He played Rugby, so was a strong boy. However, in one week I saw he turned into a wreck. And after 26 days of his stay in a coma, we had to bury him… I Hope my son’s death will help prevent new victims e-cigarettes,” said 45-year-old father of Raphael Thierry.
“To find the causes of pneumonia, which cost the life of Raphael, the doctor examined all possible causes. The only hypothesis is that electronic cigarettes or their content,” said Auvert.
