In Berlin, detained probable accomplices mercenary ‘Sokolov’ who killed khangoshvili. Russian murder helped a close friend of the victim (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Russians “Vadim Sokolov” shot dead on August 23 in the center of Berlin people from Chechnya, Georgian citizen Zelimkhan khangoshvili, were accomplices who helped to arrange the murder, and to prepare escape routes. According to some, it was the people familiar with khangoshvili.

As reported by the European Bureau of the TV company RTVI, several sources confirmed to reporters that the possible accomplices, “Sokolov” also detained.

How was premeditated murder khangoshvili has convinced a consequence that the arrivals of Russian mercenaries were local collaborators, pre-hunt down the victim and prepared the crime. But, as noted by RTVI, the main thing in this information is that, according to sources, those detained conspirators were close acquaintances of the victim.

As the representative of Akhmed Zakayev in Germany Rubati Mitseva, on the second day after the shooting in the Small Park Tiergarten in walking distance from the office of the Chancellor and the Reichstag building, she received information that the murder khangoshvili may be involved his friends. “But I’m not police, I can confidently say that they are involved… But the fact that the police have arrested the murderer and accomplices… It was the his closest person, which was part of his circle, who, according to the informant, was very close to him, a good friend. According to our information, it can really be an accomplice to this Russian agent,” said Metsaev.

As noted by RTVI, while we are talking about the version in the Berlin Prosecutor’s office refused to confirm or deny the detention of possible accomplices of the killer. However, if this version is confirmed, it will mean that Zelimkhan khangoshvili in Germany “surrendered” to the Russian security services and his close friends.

Earlier, Berlin police released a picture of a Russian citizen, alleged assassin of former Chechen warlord Zelimkhan khangoshvili. On the passport the detainee alleged name is Vadim Sokolov. But the document, judging by his room and the absence in the Russian databases issued by the same division of the interior Ministry, which has already been issued passports by the alleged agents of the GRU Bashirova and Petrov, suspected of poisoning Skrobala in Salisbury.

While official Berlin, unlike London, new spy scandal reacted cautiously. Authorities still do not hasten to speak about a “political element”, though, and require a comprehensive investigation of the crime, which can stand the special services of foreign States.

The detainee “falcons” while in the Berlin prison, not give testimony. Last week, he voluntarily spoke with representatives of the Russian Consulate, which is already a week said to check a strange situation with a fake passport Sokolov, in which he through France entered the Schengen area shortly before the murder.

The past few days, the police-dedicated to the search of witnesses: was looking for those who saw the alleged murderer in Berlin or knows where he lived. Officially, the press reported new details, for example, published photos of elektroskutery VOLTeBoard M400 pro and bike, Commencal, where the suspect is expected to flee the scene in Central Berlin, but was caught red-handed, trying to reset the gun and the silencer in the water.

Much really points to a trace of intelligence, but there is contradictory evidence. For example, tattoos in near-criminal style found on the body of the detainee, which does not tally with the requirements of the GRU agent, said RTVI.

Earlier it was reported that the alleged killer Zelimkhan khangoshvili could be associated also with the mercenaries from the PMC “Wagner.” As written, the newspaper Bild with reference to the member of the parliamentary Committee on control over activity of special services Patrick Sensburg, to the murder of alleged “mysterious secret army, consisting of the entourage of Vladimir Putin.”

Investigators from the Spiegel magazine and information resource The Insider also do not rule out involvement in the murder of PMCs. Editor, The Insider, Roman Dobrokhotov in the air of “Echo of Moscow” has suggested that the FSB or the PMC “Wagner” could be hired to murder khangoshvili by some criminal.

“The detainee in Berlin, the Russian is unlikely to be a member of the intelligence so as on both of his hands are tattoos: snake and Panther with a crown. On prison concepts such tattoos can afford a authority at a high level in the hierarchy of thieves. The GRU and the FSB tattoo making is forbidden, unless it is a long undercover job, which was not here. Rather, it is representative of the criminal world who has been hired to perform this task,” he told well-wishers.