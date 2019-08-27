In Berlin shot in the head killed an ally of Maskhadov and Basayev. In the murder suspect intelligence agencies of Russia (PHOTO)

Loading...

What happened in Berlin in the district of Moabit on Friday, August 23 murder of a native of Chechnya, Zelimkhan khangoshvili, a known member of the resistance movement during the second military campaign in Chechnya, Russia, German law-enforcement authorities call a “professionally planned and executed” crime, organized on behalf of one of foreign special services.

German weekly Der Spiegel, citing secret services of several NATO member States, said that investigators most plausible version of the murder considering his political background. Although directly about the Russian security services and the people of Ramzan Kadyrov, the article doesn’t say, but the circumstances of the case provide food for such assumptions.

In favor of this version is the first biography of the victim. Zelimkhan khangoshvili is a native of the Pankisi gorge in Georgia, where they live mainly ethnic Chechens. Khangoshvili is known as the party of the second Chechen war, fought in Chechnya against Russian troops on the separatists ‘ side. It was declared in Russia on the wanted list. He then was a member of the anti-terrorist Department of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Georgia. In 2014 khangoshvili tried to blow up the mosque in Pankisi village of Duisi. In 2015 in the centre of Tbilisi again tried to kill: armed, four times hit him, but a quick hospitalization saved from death. Involved in crimes of relatives Zelimkhan believe Kadyrov’s men. After the second attempt khangoshvili went to the Ukraine where I worked with local security forces and continued to fight against the influence of Moscow, said Der Spiegel. He then moved to Germany where he sought political asylum and lived in Brandenburg, and later in Berlin.

In favor of political assassinations also say the actions of the alleged offender. Shot Selimkhanova in Berlin 49-year-old Russian citizen, a native of Chechnya, arrived in Germany shortly before the crime and had a way of escaping from Germany. Criminal about 12 hours of the day 23 August, in one of Berlin’s parks in the district of Moabit approached his victim on a bike, shot from a pistol of calibre of 9 mm with a silencer in the head Selimkhanova and tried to escape, but was soon detained. The victim died on the spot before the arrival of the ambulance, as the shot hit the head. The murder weapon, abandoned by the killer in the river spree, found the divers. In the apartment of alleged killer found large sums of cash. At the moment the suspect is in custody, he was charged with murder committed in a particularly brutal way.

Khangoshvili is known as the colleague of the President of Ichkeria Aslan Maskhadov, who was killed in March 2005, and as a close associate of Chechen warlord Shamil Basayev, who died in July 2006.

Proved khangoshvili another mediator in the negotiations with Chechen rebels, locked in a Georgian gorge Lopota. Though the operation ended with the deaths of the Chechens, but he did everything to prevent this, say witnesses.

Among some of the Chechen Diaspora khangoshvili enjoyed the same authority. German tabloid Bild was quick to nickname him an Islamist, although he was opposed to the departure of Chechens in Syria, and many dissuaded from participation in the conflict in the middle East, said the website “Kavkaz. Realities”.

The murder once again reminded of the Chechen community in Germany that their safety is in their own hands, said “the Caucasus.The realities of” inhabitant of Berlin Cidpusa dukaev. According to him, least of all the Chechens rely on local law enforcement. Because of the doubt that they will be able to protect them from persecution by Russian security forces, refugees are forced to take measures for its security.

Fate khangoshvili compare with murder in the Austrian center Vienna, Umar Israilov, in 2009. Then the police managed to prove that and artists, and customers of a crime were from Chechnya.

But most often such killings remain unsolved. So, not fully investigated the death of Timur Makhauri and the execution of the Amines AquaWay in Ukraine, and many others.