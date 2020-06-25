In Borispol the plane arrived APU with humanitarian cargo from China
At the military airport in Boryspil arrived aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with humanitarian aid from China to tackle proliferation COVID-19.
Aircraft of the Armed forces of Ukraine IL-76 MD brought to Kiev humanitarian aid from China to fight COVID-19, which is the largest, from the Chinese side provided Ukraine.
“Just from China the aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed forces delivered the largest during this period the humanitarian aid that reaches the volume more than 125 cubic meters”, — said the Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin at the briefing at the airport “Borispol” on Wednesday.
As part of the humanitarian aid protective masks, suits, disinfectants and 10 ventilators donated by the founder of the Corporation “Alibaba Group” Jack MA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
As reported, on April 23 at Boryspil international airport, the largest cargo plane in the world An-225 “Mriya” delivered from China the party medical supplies — masks, gloves, suits.
telegraf.com.ua