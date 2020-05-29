In Boston for the first time in 124 years canceled the marathon
The organizers of the Boston marathon for the first time in 124 years, decided to cancel the event.
This is stated on the website of the marathon.
The marathon was scheduled for April 20, Then the organizers planned to hold the competition on 14 September, but has now decided to spend them in an online format. All registered participants will return the entry fees.
It is reported that in early September, will have a number associated with the virtual marathon events in which everyone can participate. For this we need to overcome 42 kilometres in six hours and provide the relevant confirmation.
The Boston marathon death
The Boston marathon is one of the most prestigious marathons in the world. It was first held in 1897.
15 APR 2013 in downtown Boston near the finish line of the traditional marathon with an interval of 12 seconds, two explosions. The victims were three people, more than 260 were injured. A few days after this the police got on the trail of the organizers of the bombings – Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. While trying to arrest Tamerlan was killed and Dzhokhar was wounded and arrested.