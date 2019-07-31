In Brampton discovered the mosquito vector of West Nile virus (PHOTO)

Loading...

Department of health Peel region warns residents about the need to protect themselves from insect bites after Brampton was discovered mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus.

In a statement released Tuesday, says that this is the first confirmed case of the presence of mosquito carriers of West Nile virus in peel this year.

Insects were caught in the area of Mclaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

Health officials placed mosquito traps throughout the region from June to September to monitor the presence of West Nile virus in the area.

The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Ministry of health of Canada, from 70% to 80% of people who contract the virus have no symptoms.

Less acute symptoms which can occur 2-15 days after infection, include fever, headache, mild rash and swollen lymph glands.

The health Canada reports that very few of the disease is observed in severe form in which is possible loss of consciousness, muscle weakness and paralysis.

Adults aged 50 years and older, and those who have predisposing factors or a weakened immune system are at greater risk.

To date, the region has no confirmed human cases of this virus.

Although the risk of infection is small, public health officials are reminded that citizens should take precautions, such as: protection of exposed areas of the skin that attracts the insect vectors of diseases.

Experts from the health also advised residents to get rid of sources of standing water on their plots because it is ideal for breeding insects.