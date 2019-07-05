In brand of cosmetics Rihanna Fenty Beauty sued
The brand’s 31-year-old Rihanna Fenty Beauty sued by a woman from Los Angeles. Beatrice Gutierrez claims that she has serious vision problems, and the site of beauty brand is not adapted for people like her. The woman demanded to immediately change the site in accordance with Federal laws for people with disabilities.
In the United States 20 years ago, left the law on the accessibility of web content: specifically, web sites should be adapted for people with disabilities, for example, for visually impaired and blind.
According to The Blast, Gutierrez told the court that on the website there are “barriers of access”, which she can make purchases. Moreover, it requires 15 thousand dollars as compensation for moral damage.
The American singer, who this year increased his fortune to $ 600 million, leaving behind such serious competitors like Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce, and becoming the richest woman in the world of music, launched his cosmetics line in 2017. For the first few weeks of the start of sales in Sephora Rihanna earned more than $ 100 million.
The singer of the hit You Da One also promotes its line of accessories and fashion in collaboration with luxury giant LVMH.
By the way, the trial for Rihanna is nothing new. In January, the star has filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty for using its brand name Fenty for commercial purposes. She accused him of creating company talent Fenty Entertainment. According to the singer, his father has ignored repeated requests not to use her name for profit. In addition, Ronald tried to register the name Fenty for the hotel chain, but the company of celebrities have done it before. He also tried to negotiate the singer’s tour in Latin America with SBS Entertainment, which offered him more than $ 15 million.
In the lawsuit Rihanna demands from court to forbid Ronald Fenty to conduct business on its behalf and to represent it, and to use the trademark Fenty. The outcome of that proceeding is not clear.