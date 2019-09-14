In Brazil, 11 patients died in a fire at the hospital (PHOTO)

At least eleven people were killed in a major fire at the state hospital Badim in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, reports G1.

At the time of the fire at 18:30 on Thursday, which, according to preliminary data, occurred in the result of a short circuit in the clinic were 103 patients and 224 employees. Most of the patients who were evacuated onto the street on a stretcher, was later transferred to other medical institutions of the city, reports TASS.

From the upper floors some of the patients evacuated on related sheets.

Were also evacuated residents of the neighboring houses, as there were fears that the building of the medical establishment will collapse.

The fire was extinguished by 10 o’clock tonight.

The identities of the two victims. They were 84-year-old Irene Freires de Brito and 88-year-old Lucia DOS Santos Melo.