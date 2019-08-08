In Brazil arrested the businessman Eike Batista, who was the richest man in the country (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Federal police of Brazil arrested Thursday entrepreneur Eike Batista, who a few years ago was considered the richest man of this South American country and among the ten richest people in the world. As reported by the Globo channel, the businessman was transferred to the prison from his two-storey mansion in the prestigious area of Rio de Janeiro, where he was under house arrest. The decision to enter into the businessman under guards was made by the judge Marcelo Bretas at the request of prosecutors. Earlier, Batista was sentenced to 30 years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

In January 2017, the Brazilian authorities issued the order to arrest Batista, and eight other individuals during the operation “car Wash”. The investigation was connected with the laundering of $ 100 million. Batista returned from new York and was placed in a maximum security prison in Bangu. 28 April 2017 Supreme court justice Gilmar Mendes ordered the release of Batista to court. He was charged with bribery in the amount of 16.5 million dollars, Sergio Cabral, who previously held the post of Governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, reports TASS.

3 July 2018 Batista was convicted of bribery for the purpose of obtaining government contracts and sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined 53 million reais (13.6 million dollars). Cabral also was sentenced to almost 23 years in prison. The same term was received also by former Vice-President of football club “Flamengo” from Rio-de-Janeiro Flavio Godino, who was the right hand of Batista.

Eike Batista after the verdict was sent to prison, but he appealed the verdict and the court transferred him under house arrest pending a decision on appeal.

The re-arrest of the businessman, made this Thursday, is associated with another criminal case brought as part of operation “the Secret of Midas” (in Greek mythology, king Midas had the gift to transform into gold everything he touched). According to investigators, Batista and his business partners had manipulated the market quotes, using illegally obtained private information. The defendant in this case is also Sergio Cabral – the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme.

Another suspect was the accountant Batista, Luiz Arthur Correia Andrade. According to investigators, he is abroad.

As part of the investigation, the police conducted searches in the homes of children Eike Batista. But the businessman denies his guilt and declares his intention to appeal against the decision to arrest.

Brazilian businessman of German origin Eike Batista was born in the family of the Minister of mines and energy of Brazil Eliezer Batista da Silva. His fortune he made on the exploration and production of oil and gas. And in 1980-ies Batista was also involved in the trade in gold and diamonds. In addition, the profit he brought activity in the field of port infrastructure, logistics and the hospitality industry.

According to Forbes, in 2012, as Batista was estimated at $ 30 billion, making it seventh among the richest people on the planet and the richest resident of Brazil.

A year earlier, Batista did not hide their ambitions, intending to become the richest man in the world. “I will compete with slim – said Batista, referring to Mexican billionaire Carlos slim, who then headed the Forbes list. – I don’t know if I will pass it to the right or to the left, but it will pass”.

In addition to the slim, Batista had to compete with bill gates and Warren Buffett, in second and third line of the list. But they are confident the Brazilian is not even mentioned.

At the time of the case of Batista walked up the hill. His company EBX Group oil was produced with sebestoimosti $ 18 per barrel, and in the global market, he was worth $ 112. The cost of gold, which was mined by the company Batista did not exceed $ 325 per ounce, and on the world market gold traded above $ 1,500 per ounce. While Batista was confident that gold prices will soon rise further by almost half.

In 2013 Batista has started to have problems with law enforcement. By March 2013 due to a sharp fall in the value of stock in his companies as Batista fell to $ 10 billion and continued to decline rapidly. According to Forbes magazine, published in March 2014, Eike Batista was the “main loser” of 2013 – his fortune fell to $ 300 million, having decreased for a short time 100 times.