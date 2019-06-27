In Brazil, due to the attack Bank robbers cordoned off the whole city
The police surrounded the Brazilian city of Uberaba after the attack, a large gang of criminals who have taken hostages, reports .
On Thursday, at about 03:30 local time (09:30 Moscow time), about 30 armed bandits came into town on trucks and cars, blocking several streets. The attackers stormed the office of one of banks, and after the arrival of the police engaged them in a gunfight. As a result of shooting killed a woman.
At the crime scene was discovered unidentified objects similar to bombs. At the same time in the neighboring city of Uberlândia offices of credit institutions the explosions occurred, but the police assume they were arranged to distract attention.
In schools and institutions of the city canceled classes, public transportation suspended. The authorities appealed to citizens not to leave their homes.
It is known that about ten criminals freed the hostages and surrendered to police after a pursuit and two-hour talks. They seized firearms, including caliber, and ammunition and body armor. The attackers released the seven people, among them two children. The search for their accomplices continues.