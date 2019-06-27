In Brazil found the remains of a new species of predatory dinosaurs
In the southern part of Brazil, a group of paleontologists found fossil remains of a carnivorous dinosaur that lived 90 million years ago. Details of his discovery scientists have shared in the journal .
The region of Cruzeiro do Oeste in paraná state was once a desert. Therefore, the found the remains of a dinosaur called vesperatom (Vespersaurus paranaensis), suggest that this new type was well adapted to the hot and dry climate.
“The fossil includes portions of the skeleton (vertebrae, limbs and rare cranial elements), showing that new species had a length of just over one meter,” – said in the report paleontologists.
Scientists took desperately to the group of bipedal dinosaurs madeenah, which includes such famous species as Tyrannosaurus and VelociRaptor. This medium-sized carnivorous dinosaur used its claws to capture very small prey.
