In Brazil, the cat got a job at the bar Association
In Brazil, a stray kitten named Leon got a job as a lawyer, reports the Metro.
Kitten accidentally walked into the building of the city bar Association, to escape the storm, and later began increasingly to penetrate into the building. The staff loved it, so I decided to give the animal shelter.
Leon became a cat-a receptionist, he had to sit near the entrance to greet guests. A new employee has brought the company the huge popularity in social networks, for which he was promoted to of counsel and issued a badge.
The kitten has its own speaker, as well as the Association thought about the fact that Leon needed a personal account.
“Unfortunately, the more animals we can not take — instead, we will Fund companies that they are engaged. We will become an example for the whole of Brazil”, — said the speaker of león.