In Brazil, the stray kitten got a job at the lawyers ‘ office

| October 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Бразилии бездомный котенок получил работу в офисе адвокатов

The lawyers decided to adopt a kitten who constantly came to them in bad weather.

In Brazil, the stray kitten got a job in a law office, mustached kid named Lyon sheltered office staff.

According to lawyers, the kid always came to them in bad weather, and they decided to give him a permanent shelter and made the cat administrator.

Now the kid meets at the entrance of guests and customers that brought the owners considerable popularity, noted in the news “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.

