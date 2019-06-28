In Britain a pregnant student passed the exam during labor and birth
A pregnant student Chiara Darbishire from the British town of Worthing almost went into labor during the exam at the University. 20-year-old girl-make-up artist went for a session in two days after doctors began to stimulate her baby. The Briton told about the status of the teacher, which allowed her to leave, seeing the fight. However, Darbishire decided to take a test before having a child, writes Metro.
As it turned out, the student used the device for electrical myostimulation muscles, which helped her to ease the pain, and also used breathing techniques. After an hour and a half of the exam, the British immediately went to the hospital where gave birth to a girl named poppy.
“I thought I better pass all during fights, not with a screaming child at the ready, and just did it,” admitted Derbyshire.
Derbyshir is not the first time exams before birth. At 16, she wrote the test on geography and had a severe pain. A few days after the exam she gave birth to a son Hugo (Hugo).