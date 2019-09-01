In Britain, bought at a flea market vase was expensive heirloom
A UK resident accidentally bought at a flea market priceless Chinese vase.
This publication reports The Sun.
Anonymous buyer purchased item for a pound sterling. He put the vase on eBay, set a low price and was very surprised of the huge number of responses. Potential buyers have offered him more money than he asked for.
The man took the vase from the auction and took it to valuers from auction house Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers. Those carefully examined it and came to the conclusion that the thing is probably made for the Chinese Emperor Qianlong of the Qing dynasty, who ruled from 1735 to 1796. According to the antiquarian of Esua Lee, the Briton was very surprised about it.
The vase was put up for auction, which will be held in November. It is expected that it will sell for 80 thousand pounds.
Earlier it was reported about the inhabitant of the British city of Aylesbury that came across in my garage for a priceless medieval ring. He found it in 1979 with the metal detector, but then didn’t realize its value. The man put the decoration up for auction and plans to rescue him 10 thousand pounds.