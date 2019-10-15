In Britain called the most beautiful woman in the world (photos)
In the UK a renowned plastic surgeon, head of the center for cosmetic and plastic surgery Julian De Silva is an annual ratings of the most beautiful stars in the world. When he is not guided by the gossip or queries of the clients of his clinic, and the classic rule of “Golden section”.
About it writes the edition “Days.ru” with reference to The Sun.
Its essence is that on the basis of mathematical proportions derived by the ancient Greeks, the doctor is looking for the standard of beauty.
This year, De Silva determined that almost perfectly symmetrical facial features of the model Bella Hadid — she’s perfect about 94,35 percent.
The shape of the chin of the model is only 0.3% different from the ideal, says Julian De Silva.
Second on the list of most beautiful women in the world after Bella Hadid was Beyonce — she fits the ideal 92,44 per cent.
Follow amber heard (91,85 percent), Ariana Grande (91,81%) and Taylor swift (91,64 percent).
Thus journalists note that the sister of Bella Gigi Hadid — the first ten women with an impeccable appearance is not entered.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia also frequently dabble with the title “beauties”. So, last year chose “the most beautiful supporter world Cup 2018” — she was a Playboy model Maria estuary. On the wave of success, the girl even received an offer to head the press service of the city administration of Rostov-on-don.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter