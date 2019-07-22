In Britain chose the song of the XXI century

In Britain chose the song that received the status of the most performed in the twenty-first century. The study was organized by a local company for licensing music.

It turned out that in the UK is considered the most performed song Chasing Cars. Thanks to the last-known Irish rock band Snow Patrol. The single saw the world in 2006, since then he sounds almost in every wedding, also it can be heard in many popular series, including “the vampire Diaries”, and “one tree Hill” and several others.

Gary Lightbody, lead singer, explains the popularity of the song its “simplicity” and “transparency”. It is also noted that only last year Chasing Cars managed to sound on the radio in the UK for more than 12 thousand times, being the most frequently performed in the country over the last 19 years.