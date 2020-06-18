In Britain, GDP fell by a record 20%
In the UK gradually weaken quarantine
The fall in UK GDP was the biggest since monthly reports in 1997.
The fall in UK GDP at the end of April amounted to a record 20.4 per cent against the background of the quarantine imposed because of a pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. It is reported by the office for national statistics United Kingdom (ONS) on Friday, June 12.
“The GDP decline for the month was 20.4%, which was the largest since the start of the monthly reports in 1997. This reflects the widespread and record the volume of the suspension of activity in the service sector, manufacturing and construction”, – stated in the report of the Department.
It is noted that a General decline in economic growth rates for the three months from February to April was 10.4%. In the construction sector, the decrease was 18.2%, industrial production to 9.5%, services – by 9.9%. Called the significantly affected sectors such as hotels and restaurants, educational institutions, car manufacturers and car dealers.
“Pandemic had a very negative impact on the trade of great Britain with the rest of the world, there has been a significant decline in both imports and exports of cars, fuel, art and clothes”, – stated in the document.
Published in the ONS report figures far exceed those that were recorded at the end of the economic crisis of 2008. Then the largest decline was a contraction of 1 percent in March and 6% in just a year and a half.
We will remind, on March 23 in the UK was introduced quarantine. The first stage of weakening began on 13 may and the second on 1 June. From June 15 to open the most non-food shops, and zoos and cinemas for motorists. On the weekends for private use opens the Church will also be weakened somewhat the limitations of social distancing.
According to recent reports in the UK from COVID-19 dead, more than 41 thousand people. The total number of infected exceeded 290 thousand.
Recall, 8 June, the UK introduced new rules requiring that all arrivals from abroad passed the 14-day isolation.
