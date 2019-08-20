In Britain have found new evidence of Russia’s participation in the battles near Ilovaysk (PHOTO)

Loading...

A British research team Forensic Architecture gathered evidence of the participation of Russian troops in the fighting near Ilovaisk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in August 2014, The Guardian writes.

Analysts found a set of satellite images from the Russian armed convoys on the territory of Ukraine. It was also discovered the presence of tanks T-72B3, which, as noted, at that time used only the Armed forces of Russia.

In the video, released Forensic Architecture, says the European centre for the protection of human rights instructed the researchers to put together all the evidence of Russia’s military presence in the region from open sources. In particular, it is alleged that on 3 September, when the fighting ended, a column of military vehicles was seen 10 km South of Ilovaysk. In addition, in open sources was discovered with new vehicles and military camps, and in late August, pictures from the Russian side of the border showed the convoy, retreating from the Ukraine.

This evidence will be attached to the case, which will be considered by the European court of human rights (ECHR). They published on a public online platform.

The fighting near Ilovaisk occurred in August 2014. A large group of Ukrainian troops were in the pot, while trying to break which have suffered heavy losses. In the report on the investigation into the incident is under Ilovaiskaya the Prosecutor General of Ukraine pointed out that killing 366 of the Ukrainian military, 429 injured. The Agency said the main reason for the defeat of the Ukrainian army incursion into the territory of Ukraine of units of the Russian army. In August 2018 APU said that in the fighting under Ilovaiskaya killed about 300 soldiers of the armed forces of the breakaway Donetsk national Republic (DND), as well as more than 200 troops of the Russian army.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the involvement of army units in the Ukrainian conflict. About the absence in Ukraine of regular Russian troops in particular were stated by President Vladimir Putin. Among the survivors during the fighting near Ilovaysk was 25 Ukrainian volunteers from the battalion “Donbass” captured in Ilovaysk by individuals, in their opinion, to the units of the Russian army.

While Ukrainian soldiers were returned to the Ukrainian military, the volunteers were transferred to the soldiers of the separatists, and kept them for several months. The prisoners claim that they were tortured and attracted to forced labour and now they want Russia to be held accountable and seek redress in the ECHR.