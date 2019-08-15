In Britain issued coins with the bear, who was voiced by Vladimir Zelensky
In the UK, there is a coin worth 50 pence a new design with the popular children’s character Paddington bear, which in the Ukrainian hire has announced the future President Vladimir Zelensky. About it writes BBC.
It is reported that the Royal mint has released two coins from the popular children’s character — with the views of tower bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral.
On Tuesday, they appeared at the mint Museum in the Welsh town of Llantrisant. Soon the coin will go into circulation.
The issue of coins dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the appearance of the bear Paddington.
As you know, the first book about Paddington was published in October 1958, and the stories of his adventures became a true classic of children’s literature.
The Agency reminds that in the past year, the mint has already minted 50-pancovia coins with the image of a bear. They were shown the other London landmarks — Paddington station, in whose honor was named hero of the book, and the guards at Buckingham Palace.
Now this list has replenished with two popular London places.
“Last year, the coins with the beloved bear was very popular, and we decided that the adventures of Paddington the British coins should continue. Paddington bear has become an integral part of British popular culture, and his dislike of people of different ages, who, undoubtedly, will look out for it in the midst of delivery“, — said the employee of the mint Nicola Howell.
In addition to the Paddington coin 50 pence, there are other designs. This year they appeared children’s character books, the Gruffalo, and in honor of Stephen Hawking was released the coin with a black hole.
The obverse depicts the profile of the great detective, his name and the names of the works of Arthur Conan Doyle, whose hero he is. On the reverse side of the coin shows the profile of Queen Elizabeth II.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter