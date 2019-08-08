In Britain released “Chernobyl” vodka
In Britain on the wave of interest in the TV series “Chernobyl” and the events at Chernobyl, the 33-year-old released a special “Chernobyl” vodka. A group of researchers from Portsmouth University have prepared a unique alcoholic drink based on rye grain, grown in the exclusion zone, and the water taken in the vicinity of Chernobyl.
As the scientists explain, water for vodka was thoroughly cleaned, but because the final product contains radioactive particles is not more than any other vodka. About it reports The Mirror.
Vodka has received the name “Atomik” (Atomik). Yet bottled, only one bottle of the “Chernobyl” of alcohol, but the researchers hope to the end of the year to produce at least 500 bottles.
The authors of the project explain that their goal is not profit, but to demonstrate the capabilities of the exclusion zone. Scientists are trying to prove that an abandoned territory may exist in certain types of production.
Vodka atomic plan to implement among tourists visiting Chernobyl, Chernobyl and Pripyat, and the proceeds will go to the development of infrastructure in the exclusion zone.
Recall, after the release of the mini-series “Chernobyl” tour in the Chernobyl zone there is a significant increase in the flow of tourists. Developed new routes of travel.
Photo bailiwickexpress.com
