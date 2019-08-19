In Britain, the “controlled explosion” of the power plant left without light 40 thousand people, with spectacular…
In the British town of Didcot spent dismantling the old coal plants. On the “controlled explosion” came to see hundreds of people. However, the situation has gotten out of control. After the blasting of the 114-metre-high cooling towers lit up a nearby electric pole. The result without the electric power remained more than 40 thousand people.
#Didcot #coolingtowers #demolitionpowerstation #demolitiondidcottowers Today the Didcot power station cooling towers were demolished. They dominated the landscape. It was nice to see the towers on your way home after a long day out and think “im almost home”. I shall miss them xx pic.twitter.com/ig7oTNqXnW
Great view this morning #didcotpowerstation pic.twitter.com/jh3hzARH9N
In addition, some people which sparks, suffered burns. So, the mother of two girls five and three years, told the newspaper Metro that at first they thought someone launched fireworks. The older girl had run off to the side and was not injured. The Junior scorched hair.
Station in Didcot stopped work in March 2013 after 43 years of operation. In 2003 by results of poll of readers of the magazine Country Life station in Didcot was in third place among the ugliest objects in the UK, as well as those who are more likely to pollute the environment. In 2016, the result of a partial collapse of the building of the station four people were killed.
