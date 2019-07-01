In Britain, the ice cream man saved the life of a regular customer
The ice cream man from the English County of Kent decided to visit his elderly client and saved her life, reports .
Robert Ellinor went to the city on the van when I realized that for several days did not see one of its loyal customers. Then the ice cream man decided to check if all is well with his friend.
The man approached the house of Kerry, rang the doorbell, but she didn’t answer. Then Robert looked out the window and saw that the pensioner started having a seizure. He opened the window from the outside and called an ambulance.
“I spent hours last seizure, I lost consciousness and could not move. I spent hours calling for help, my multiple sclerosis, diabetes and other diseases have worsened the level of glucose rose to dangerous levels. I was lying on the floor, and I was very fortunate that Robert, I had a visit,” admitted the woman.
According to Robert, he was happy to help a regular customer. At the time he left University and bought an ice cream van to “make people happier”.