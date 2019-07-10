In Britain, the vet brought exotic bird, which was the usual Seagull
July 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Britain, people noticed on the side of the unusual bird is bright orange, which they carried to the vet. The exotic bird was an ordinary gull, which was totally in the curry sauce. It is reported Vgcreate referring to the page Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Facebook.
A bird named Winnie in honor of Indian curry Vindaloo. According to the employees of the clinic, the bird somehow managed to dip in curry or turmeric, which could not fly.
From the gulls was a sharp smell, but overall the bird was healthy, so in addition to the bath, she did not need to.
Now it is not an exotic bird is preparing to return to the wild, and veterinarians hope that Vinnie will no longer bathe in the sauces.