In Britain, there was born a puppy with six legs
August 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the UK born puppy, which is from four to six feet, reports Daily Mail. The dog was born with an extra pair of front legs, and therefore to move the puppy pretty hard, and it does so in jumps, like a kangaroo.
“When she goes, then on his elbows and lifts his ass like a soldier, crawling on their bellies. It’s sad, but at the same time cute, because she is full of energy,” said the owner of the puppy.
Pathology prevents the dog from developing normally and to play, but because the owners turned to veterinarians asking for help. Now the question is how to help the animal move normally, not inflicting damage.
