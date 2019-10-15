In Brooklyn has opened a new office Fidelis Care
Company Fidelis Care announced the opening of a new office in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Now local residents will be able to receive individual advice and support.
Company Fidelis Care offers quality and affordable services health insurance plans, with more than 1.7 million members, announced the opening of a new public office located at 2133 86 Street, in Brooklyn. October 10, local dignitaries and partners at the community joined Fidelis Care for celebration the ribbon cutting and Grand opening of the office.
Public office of 1900 square feet (176,5 square meters) is the center where locals can learn about health insurance, apply for registration or to get help in updating their current insurance coverage. The office employs Fidelis Care representatives who speak several languages (Russian, Chinese, Arabic and Spanish). The office is conveniently located on the first floor, in a building near the line D of the subway in new York.
“The mission of Fidelis Care is to provide customers with the highest quality service possible, while providing access to quality and affordable health insurance, said pam Hassen, senior specialist on interaction with the participants. Since the Bensonhurst community continues to evolve, our commitment is to contribute to strengthening the health and well being and be an invaluable partner and resource for those who need it”.
The selection period for Medicare will run from October 15 to December 7, and registration for qualified health plans in the state of new York will begin on November 1.
Local residents can call the number 718-685-5280 to schedule an appointment with a Fidelis Care representative. Office in Bensonhurst is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 18:00 and Saturday from 9:00 to 17:30.
About Fidelis Care:
Fidelis Care is a health plan that offers quality and affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. Fidelis Care has more than 1.7 million members throughout the state and enables all new Yorkers to access quality, affordable health insurance.
For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit the website fideliscare.org.