In Brooklyn looking for illegal immigrants: 5 days the immigration police staged a RAID 6
As you continue raids in new York, to immigrant communities in Brooklyn intensifies the fear.
Mayor bill de Blasio at a press conference on Wednesday announced that the city’s agents ICE have spent at least eight raids. Six of them were in Brooklyn.
Witnesses reported that four occurred in the Park sunset, one in Midwood, and one in Bay ridge on Wednesday morning. All eight of the raids, which took place over five days, were unsuccessful. Arrests not followed.
“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of new Yorkers are now facing a huge fear,” said the mayor at a press conference on Wednesday.
According to the city hall of the immigrants, Brooklyn is home to approximately 127 000 of the 500 000 people without documents.
Inspections began after President trump and Federal officials confirmed their plans on large-scale raids.
Although the number of raids was less than expected, in immigrant communities fear still high.
A local resident of sunset Park, a 65 – year-old native of the Dominican Republic Rosario Diaz, who is a legal resident of the United States, in the last days looking out for his neighbors, warning them when they see ICE agents in the area.
Diaz lives in this area for over 20 years. She thanked the local Church for active efforts to inform illegal immigrants about their rights.
“The people [undocumented immigrants] were listening. The Church told them what to do, handed out brochures, and it seems to work. I heard that people don’t open the door,” added Diaz.
For some residents the raids were a stark reminder of what has become everyday reality for some families.
Lucia Lopez, a resident of sunset Park and a native of Mexico, feels the seriousness of the inspections. Lucia is the eldest in a family of three brothers and sisters who currently live in Brooklyn. It is the only legal resident of the United States.
Her younger sister and her three small children (ages 2, 6 and 9 years old) was separated from her husband and their father after the arrest of the employees of ICE in July last year at the Brooklyn criminal court.
“I’m not afraid because I have documents, but I’m worried about my sister and her children. Especially her children. The younger son refused to eat and threatened to kill himself. Wants his father back,” said Lopez.
While Lopez and her family were anxiously awaiting the outcome of the fate of his son, the residents of Brooklyn call for vigorous action on the part of local officials and activists, who promised to protect during raids, but recently disappeared.
“They promise to help. But when we need them, they [local officials and activists] is not” added Lopez.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump promised to start on the morning of 23 June, a large-scale ICE raids at families of illegal immigrants. It was noted that “family” operation will affect up to 2,000 families who have received deportation orders. These families generally live in 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, new York, Los Angeles and others.
- Authorities in major cities across the country opposed the decision of trump. Promised the people legal protection and support.
- However before the beginning raids for the mass deportation of the President changed his mind. Trump said that he postpones the carrying out raids in an attempt to negotiate with Democrats on immigration.
- At the beginning of July in the USA the scandal connected with poor conditions of detention of illegal immigrants at the border. A group of lawmakers from the Democratic party visited temporary detention centers of migrants opened near the border with Mexico, describing the “nightmare” conditions that contain thousands of people – according to the congressmen, the detained illegal immigrants from Central American countries often lack access to water, food and other basic needs.
- On 2 July the inspector General of the Department of homeland security has published photos from the detention centre for migrants in Texas.
- While trump said that if illegals don’t like the conditions, then “let them not come”.