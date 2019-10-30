In Bulgaria a girl from an unusual for babies hair
The child has already been called modern Rapunzel, the girl’s mother spent the first daughter’s photo shoot
Bulgarian girl Gabby tsoneva was born with an unusual for babies hair. It has already been called modern Rapunzel. a charming girl, who is only 5 months old, became a star and brought an army of fans. One of the most beautiful girls recognized her after the parents posted a photo of Gabby in social networks, writes Znaj.Ua.
Lush hair girls have envy of thousands of women in the world who saw the pictures of Gaby. The girl’s mother spent the first daughter’s photo shoot and shared the photos.
This hype around his baby Mama Doenitz Toneva did not expect. She is very pleased that the daughter of a fond and admiring. The woman said that Gabby was born from luxurious long hair. Even then the nurses were surprised from the wonder girls and many asked to be photographed.
The girl has her own account, which has already managed to sign up hundreds of thousands of people wishing to observe the growth of Gabby and her incredible hair.
