In Bulgaria caught spying on a Russian diplomat
In Bulgaria, for activities incompatible with diplomatic, caught the first Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Sofia — he was accused of espionage.
In the Prosecutor’s office of the Republic of Bulgaria report that from September 2018, the Russian diplomat was collecting information constituting a state secret. In particular, Embassy staff met with citizens of Bulgaria, including “with a high-level official with access to classified information relating to the Republic of Bulgaria, EU and NATO.”
“The purpose of the meetings was to obtain with the purpose of intelligence information that constitutes a state secret, including by means of offers of material benefits”, — stated in the message.
As an employee of a foreign Embassy enjoys diplomatic immunity, a criminal case against him was stopped. Meanwhile a number of mass media reported that Bulgaria has decided to expel those caught spying on a Russian diplomat.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the court in Kremenchug (Poltava region) was sentenced to 12 years deprivation of liberty for treason of a retired officer of the interior Ministry, which in 2014 spied for the FSB of Russia was detained by the SBU together with employees of military Prosecutor’s office.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter