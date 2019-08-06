In Cairo, 19 people died in an explosion after an accident (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In downtown Cairo, near cancer Institute, a powerful explosion occurred in which 19 people were killed, another 30 wounded. This was reported by TV channel Al-Arabiya, with reference to the Ministry of health and the Ministry of internal Affairs of Egypt.

Earlier it was reported about the death of 17 people, and later the official representative of the Ministry of health of the country Khaled Mogahed said that the death toll in the blast had risen to nineteen, reports RIA “Novosti”.

The explosion occurred because of a car collision with three other cars on the roadway. According to the statement of the Ministry of health, the car at great speed left on an oncoming lane, where it collided with the other cars. After the collision, there was a massive explosion and started a fire.

Because of the disaster suffered some of the premises of the cancer Institute. Patients and staff of the Institute had to be evacuated. Egypt’s Prosecutor General took the matter under his control and sent the emergency team of investigators. Detailed information about the cause of the accident has not yet been reported. Egyptian media noted that the data about the deliberate explosion or attack at this point are not confirmed.