In California a drunk driver fell out of the truck while driving. VIDEO
The California police has published a video that shows how during a turn on a busy street from a truck falls people. It turned out that it was the driver — besides drunk. The car continued moving, until he crashed into a road sign.
“Don’t drink & drive”, — a warning appears in the frame before the truck turns sharply Aramark on the road to Arden-Arcade, Sacramento Bee writes.
After that, the frame is visible the man lying on the road near the pedestrian crossing. After a few seconds he slowly rose to his feet.
Police say the truck continued to move down the street, until I was faced with a road sign. No one was hurt.
The driver was not only intoxicated, but was not wearing a seat belt.
“If you drink, don’t drive, and always wear your seat belt, writes the California highway patrol. — We are willing to bet that after a trip to the hospital and the County jail, the driver was sorry he hadn’t been sober and properly wearing seat belts”.
As reported by KTXL, the driver was given first aid for minor injuries and then sent to the main County jail Sacramento.
The driver’s name is not known.