In California, a homeless man received $75 000 compensation for police brutality

In California, a homeless man received $75 000 of compensation from the city for the brutality of the police, while the man continues to be in prison on other charges.
In 2017, Dejuan Hall, homeless in Vallejo (CA), are often pestered to the people and told them that he was God. People called the police, but the man fled at the appearance of the officers.
One day a California police managed to detain the homeless. The pursuit was relatively short, a few minutes later a homeless man sat exhausted in the middle of the street – a clear sign of surrender for everyone who was observing the situation, but as it turned out, not for the police.
A police officer Vallejo Spencer Muniz-Bottomley ran to the sitting man, hit him several times with his fist and then started beating with a flashlight.
At some point he reached for his gun, but the people gathered around began to protest, so he continued to beat the man with a flashlight.
“I Am A God!” — continued to shout Dejuan Hall during the beating.
The incident occurred in March 2017, but the journalists just now found out that the city of Vallejo has agreed with the victims on compensation in the amount of $75,000 for the brutality of the police.
Despite the settlement, Hall County jail and is facing trial in September. It is connected with other incidents involving the man, said his lawyer, Amy Morton.
As shown by the records of the Supreme court of Solano County, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DIU), driving without a license, petty theft, and solicitation to indecent actions.
Attorney Hall said that her client is in custody because he had nowhere else to go, so it is unclear whether he received any of the compensation or payment not yet made.
Muniz-Bottomley, who worked in the police Department and Vallejo, there is no longer working, and there is no record that he works somewhere else.