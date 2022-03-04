In California, a man fell from a height of 7 floors and remained unharmed
According to the report, a California man fell from a cable car to the ground with only minor injuries, according to the NewYorkPost.
An unidentified man has fallen from the cab of the Palm Springs cable car, which carries visitors 4 km through the Sonoran Desert to the top of Mount San Jacinto, about 2600 m above the desert. The man climbed over the railing and slipped.
According to Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public relations for the Palm Springs Cable Car, a restaurant worker witnessed the man fall and immediately called 911.
p>
A man fell onto an ice pad, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was unable to land due to the ice.
Instead, specially equipped firefighters lowered a stretcher to rescue the man, who refused medical attention , with only minor injuries, Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman April Newman said.
The Riverside County Fire Department released a statement that initially said the man had fallen from height of 90 m, but according to the updated information, the fall was from a height of 22 m.
“Our main priority is not how it happened, but how the patient feels during our rescue,” Newman added , according to the report.
< p>According to officials, the man and the guest he was with left after the cable car incident as if nothing had happened.