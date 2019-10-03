In California a man was severely beaten for a cap with the slogan trump in Russian
Russian inscription campaign slogan, trump played with the man a malicious joke.
Tuesday, October 1, in HERMOSA beach, California, arrested a suspect in the attack on the visitor of the restaurant, who wore a cap with a Russian inscription: “Make America great again”. This publication reports the Los Angeles Times, citing local police.
The police said that the assailant, a 32-year-old David Delgado, the toilet approached the man in a red cap, and asked what it says. White lettering on a red background was in Russian, and is fully consistent with the trump presidential bid in 2016: “let’s Make America great again”.
Learning transfer, Delgado began to beat the man in the face until he fell to the ground, said Robert Higgins, a Hermosa Beach Police Sergeant.
“He kept hitting, and then grabbed a hat and ran with her out of the restaurant,” added Sergeant.
It is reported that police managed to identify Delgado, using footage from surveillance cameras from the restaurant. The motives for the violence are still not clear.
Delgado was found and arrested. He was indicted on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious injuries. The suspect is in jail HERMOSA beach, the court set the $100,000 bond.
The publication notes that the caps with the inscription of the slogan trump in Russian are sold in online stores, including Amazon and Etsy.
However, earlier attacked and supporters of the trump and hats with original inscription in English. ForumDaily previously wrote that in Maryland two Americans beat an immigrant for a cap of trump, and in a fast food restaurant in Texas because of the cap attacked the teenager.