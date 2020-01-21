In California, a mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old child: father was able to save the baby
A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old child in a wildlife Park whiting ranch in lake forest (CA). This writes Fox News.
In the attack the child received injuries to the neck. According to the fire Department of orange County, a mountain lion suddenly attacked a 3-year old child,when the family of six walked in the Park. The incident occurred at about 16:30.
Father left in mountain lion backpack, and in that moment the animal left the child and jumped at the tree. The child was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
All Park visitors were evacuated, as the Park staff followed the mountain lion was sitting on a tree. Around 17:30 officials confirmed that a mountain lion was killed.