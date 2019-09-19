In California a mountain lion was locked in the bathroom, scaring the residents. VIDEO
84-year-old Edward Suddith and his 87-year-old wife, Kathy, was at his home in Sonora (California), when a mountain lion came in through the open front door. This writes the New York Post.
“We were just watching TV and suddenly heard a loud roar,” said Edward.
The man believes that an animal hunted for his neighbour’s cat, which managed to escape, but the larger cat was in the living room of the house.
“We thought it was a dog, Katie said the source. — His tail was very close to me, I accidentally bit on it has come.”
It was enough that a mountain lion ran away to the bathroom where he does not understand how managed to lock it.
The couple barricaded themselves in another room and called the police.
“911 was difficult to understand what I’m talking about because probably a lot of talking,” said Edward.
Police California County Tuolume together with representatives of the Department of fisheries and wildlife broke the bathroom window and managed to lure the animal.
“He didn’t threaten the residents and steal nothing, — joked the Sheriff’s office. He got a stern warning about trespassing before he was released.”
After this incident, never reported a mountain lion, but one neighbor said she thought she heard him 30 hours after the incident. The woman believes that the beast was hunting for her cat.
Chet Soddit assured that they have learned from the visit of an uninvited guest.
“Don’t leave the door open,” said Edward.