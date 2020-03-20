In California a state of lockdown due coronavirus: where can I get residents
Governor of California Gavin Newsom issued a decree that all the 40 million residents of the state have to stay home because of the growing epidemic of coronavirus. This writes NPR.
The order was issued late on Thursday evening, March 19, he encourages people to stay in their homes, unless necessary for important trips. The decree follows similar restrictions introduced earlier this week in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Speaking at a late evening press conference in Sacramento, Newsom said that his decree “comes into force tonight, and we hope that the residents of the state of California will abide by it”.
The Governor, a Democrat, who took office just over a year ago, said he hopes that Californians “will do everything possible to during the last few weeks to protect themselves, to protect their families and society as a whole.”
It is unknown how long the restrictions.
After this statement, a Republican from California, Kevin McCarthy wrote on Twitter: “I hope the Governor Newsom has consulted with many experts before he decided to isolate 12% of the population of the country.”
Despite the seemingly stringent restrictions, there are a number of exceptions, said Newsome.
“Grocery stores will open, he said. — We will make sure that people have received critical medical supplies. Californians can still go for a walk with the kids, not forgetting the required distance (2m) from other people. Also people can still walk their dogs.”
Among the important visits included a trip to the grocery store, gas station, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, banks and Laundry machines.
This Directive also does not apply to critical infrastructure such as food and agriculture, health, transport, energy and financial services.
In California, which, along with Washington and new York is among the States most affected by the outbreak of the outbreak COVID-19 in the United States, there are approximately 1000 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly infection of the upper respiratory tract. Nineteen people in the state died from COVID-19.
Earlier news reported that, according to official estimates, up to 56% of state residents can get infected — this figure will amount to more than 22 million people.
However, he said at a press conference: “the meaning of the order of isolation is to reduce these numbers”.
The latest figures from the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, the total number of cases in the United States exceeded 14 000. However, officials believe that due to the lack of test sets and a relatively small number of people tested, number of infections believed to be much higher.
The calculation of the global statistics on the coronavirus, which is maintained by Johns Hopkins University shows that the total number of registered cases in the world is about 250,000, and more than 10,000 people died.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
bookmark