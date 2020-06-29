In California again tightening quarantine: Newsom declared a state of emergency with the budget
Referring to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in some parts of California, the state’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued a decree on Sunday, June 28 in seven districts, including Los Angeles. They should immediately close all open bars and night clubs and recommended that eight other districts to make their own arrangements for the closure of these institutions. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
According to the decree Newsom, you need to close any bar, brewery or pub where alcoholic beverages are sold without a simultaneous supply of food. Those who sell food will either be subject to more strict rules or they are asked to focus on the removal and maintenance on the grounds outdoors.
The decision was announced in the statement of the representative of the state Department of health Dr. Sonia Angell. Bars in seven districts should be closed: Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, kings and Imperial.
Officials asked eight other counties to issue the relevant decrees on closing of bars: contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.
“COVID-19 still circulating in California and some parts of the state is getting stronger, said Newsome. — That’s why it is so important that we took this step to limit the spread of the virus in the districts, where there is the largest increase in the number of cases of infection.”
Newsom also recently announced emergency budget, which will allow California to borrow billions from the reserve account to help cover the large deficit caused by a coronavirus, says ABC7.
Now California has the opportunity to take $8 billion from the emergency Fund of the state budget year that begins July 1. This is about half of what is in the Fund. Newsome had to declare a state of emergency to legally take the money.
The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter that he supports the decree of the Governor about the closure of bars.
“Since we started to open more businesses, we may need to modify the plans to protect the public from this deadly virus,” wrote Garcetti.
The health authorities of the County of Los Angeles reported 2 542 new cases COVID-19 Sunday, June 28, which is the second largest daily total number of new cases in the County since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We actively monitor COVID-19 all over the state and work closely with districts where there are high rates of incidence, said Angell. — Closing bars in these districts is one of a number of actions that the County is performed in our state to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the risk.”
Bars, say public health officials often work in large crowds of people who remove their masks in order to drink, and loud music can make customers to raise their voices — potentially spreading more particles in the air. Contact tracing is necessary to determine where the infected person, it is more difficult when it comes to these places, given the constant stream of customers.
How did the bar owners
In Covina bar in the hotel Elvie”s was Packed Sunday, June 28, in the evening, but the staff says that the bar will be closed on Monday, June 29.
Angie Sharma-Weisberger, whose family owns the bar, said they opened Elvie on the first day, when they were resolved by installing plexiglass from bars and tables and train your staff on security protocols to reduce the risk of spreading the virus between employees and clients.
“They need to rethink this process in the future, because COVID-19 will obviously be a part of our lives until the end of the year, she said. We cannot continue to close the company at any time”.
Sunset Beer in Echo Park and Los Angeles just opened Friday for a limited number of buyers. The owners immediately opened a bar where visitors can relax and SIP a drink, saying in his post on Instagram that they hoped to work out “the way to this point carefully and safely.”
After Newsom announced the decree, Sunset Beer informed the customers that the bar will again be closed to visitors and will return to the web system orders and export.
“We remain optimistic about the future — it may take some time before we can get back to normal, but we hope that everyone will work together and care about each other”, — stated in the message in Instagram.
Other bar owners Echo Park said that he did not dare to open during a two-week window. According to them, the physical distancing of the other rules was not feasible in the bar.
County of San Diego Department of health on Friday, June 26, immediately ordered to close the restaurant Escondido, stating that the owner refused to follow the directives of the public health taken to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
The growth of the number of infected
The concern with the growing number of cases spread across California, Sunday, June 28, the number of cases in the state has exceeded 215 000. The number of hospitalizations and incidence are also rising, and officials cite several possible factors, including the re-opening, private social gatherings and the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd.
The news was announced that over the past two weeks, California has reported 32 per cent increase in the number of hospitalizations with COVID-19.
The striking surge was also marked by an increase of 29% compared to the Wednesday, June 24, when the state was admitted 4 240 patients with coronavirus.
The state also recorded a 19% increase in the number of receipts in the ICU for the last 14 days — compared to 18% on June 24. Newsome said that 34% of ICU beds in California are currently filled.
Even more serious is the tendency, when it comes to hospitalization. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in just two weeks has increased by 29%, with 3177 up to 4095.
The number of hospitalizations in intensive care units also increased: 18% in 14 days.
Recently, Newsom also said he was ready to “return” to strict quarantine, if necessary.
“I understand that we are all human beings, he said. — I am deeply conscious that I have four children. We want our children played games that they returned to normal life”.
On Friday, June 26, Newsome stated that he recommends that the County of Imperial to restore the strict rules of quarantine after the growth of the number infected.
County of San Bernardino officials said that many hospitals are approaching “peak load” and that they plan to open alternative services for patients if the hospital becomes full.
Another day of significant growth in the number of cases of coronavirus in the County of Los Angeles and hospitalizations forced the health officials to warn that the County enters into a “critical point” and that the weakening of the quarantine is at risk if the trend does not change.
“If we can’t follow the basic rules, including wearing protective masks and distanced from each other, we will jeopardize our ability to move forward in the recovery process,” said County health Director Barbara Ferrer. — It is our collective responsibility to take immediate action, both for individuals and businesses to reverse the trends that we are seeing”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 222
[name] => budget
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => byudzhet
)
budget
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark