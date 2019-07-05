In California, an earthquake of magnitude 6,4 (PHOTO)

The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.4 occurred on Thursday in the South American state of California. This was reported by the USGS.

According to her, the epicenter was 195 km North of Los Angeles (population of about 4 million people), near the city of Ridgecrest. The earthquake lies at a depth of 9 kilometers, reports TASS.

However, the mayor of Ridgecrest Peggy Bryden said the TV channel CNN that the city after the earthquake was recorded five fires, presumably because of damage to the pipeline.

In addition, some buildings remained without power. Bryden noted that the information about the victims has yet been received, information about the victims specified.The population of Ridgecrest – about 29 thousand people.

The fire protection service of Kern County, which houses Ridgecrest, reported that in one of the hospitals of the city are evacuating. Service representatives noted that received at least 20 calls, including in connection with fires in Ridgecrest or close to it.

The President of the United States Donald trump believes that local authorities control the situation. “Was fully informed of the earthquake in southern California. It seems that everything is under control”, – wrote the head of state in the microblog Twitter.

The Los Angeles Times draws attention to the fact that, by estimations of seismologists, this is the strongest earthquake in California since 1999, when the earthquake struck with a magnitude of 7.1. Then an earthquake of magnitude 6.7, epicenter of which occurred in a densely populated area of Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of 60 people and massive destruction.