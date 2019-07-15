In California collapsed roof of the casino: 11 victims. PHOTOS, VIDEOS

According to the authorities, resulting in the collapse of the roof of a casino in California suffered more than a dozen people.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Los Angeles Times

A partial collapse of the roof at the California casino, which occurred on Monday, July 15, resulted in numerous injuries, writes Fox News.

The first rescuers immediately went to the casino Flynt’Larry’s Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena after part of the roof near the center of the building collapsed inward. The police called the scene “active incident” and said it led to “unspecified injury”.

While the police have not immediately confirmed the number of injured, fire Department County of Los Angeles, said that 11 people were injured, one of “moderate” severity and 10 — lungs. According to firefighters, were taken to hospitals seven people.

Police released photos of casino, which illustrate the ceiling panels, drywall and other items scattered around the game tables. Employees of fire protection posted a picture from the roof, which depicts two large trailer is rectangular in shape, recessed in a partially collapsed area.

The cause of the collapse becomes clear.

