In California continue to protect the rights of illegal immigrants: Newsom signed a new law
California legislators continue to expand rights and protections for immigrants entering the country illegally. Governor of California Gavin Nudemom signed laws that allow illegal immigrants to work on government boards and commissions, and prohibiting arrests for violations of immigration rules in courthouses across the state. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
California decisions on granting asylum to immigrants contrast sharply with the policy of U.S. President Donald trump, who continues to insist on the creation of a new wall on the border of US and Mexico and also deals with asylum seekers.
“While trump attacks and condemns immigrants, California is working to ensure that every resident, regardless of immigration status — were granted respect,” said Newsome.
The law, signed Nudemom, also expands program of loans for College students in California for the so-called “dreamers,” young immigrants who illegally entered the country as children.
But the Governor did not accept all of the immigration proposals that have been proposed. He vetoed a bill that would give the attorney General power to investigate any death in detention of civil immigration. The report of the American civil liberties Union recorded 13 deaths in immigration detention in California in 2010.
In a statement about the veto, Newsom said that the policy of discontinuing the use of private, commercial places of detention of illegal immigrants detained in the state makes this law unnecessary.
“I believe that the closure of these facilities should be a priority, as it is the best way to eliminate this injustice,” said Newsome.
U.S. attorney General Xavier Becerra released the results of the first state inspection of detention centres for immigrants in California and found that almost all agencies contain people in cells for long periods of time — sometimes up to 22 hours a day without any interruptions. State investigators found that immigrants face significant language barriers and challenges in accessing medical and mental health care, as well as to counsel the detainee was allowed only minimal contact with friends and family.
“Here in these centers civil detention of immigrants die, and we have no authority to investigate, — said Senator Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles), the author of the bill, which was vetoed by Newsom. Every day is getting worse and worse as the immigrants are in the hands of ICE officials”.
Against the background of growing hostility with the administration of the trump and its aggressive plans for the deportation of immigrants in California has also enacted a new law prohibiting the immigration agents to make a citizen’s arrest in the state courts.
The chief justice of California Tani J. Cantil Sakaue in 2018, said the arrests were “disruptive, short-sighted and counterproductive.”
“The Governor, upon taking office, I realized that about 50% of the population of California is immigrants or children of immigrants — said Angelica Salas, Executive Director Coalition for humane rights of immigrants. — Proimmigrant politics is about the California politician. If immigrants prosper, we all prosper.”
One of the most ambitious legislative acts of Durazo in 2019 would provide health insurance medical all eligible immigrants, even if they entered the country illegally. California already provides government-subsidized medical services to child immigrants and youth from low-income families.
Durazo said that the Governor promised to consider the question of extension of medical benefits for immigrants aged 65 years and older in 2020. She said that these immigrants should be eligible for public health insurance and other state benefits, since they pay state and Federal taxes.
“If they’re here, they work, they participate and contribute, I think they have a right to what we do. Why do we treat them differently? … To California this is unwise,” said Durazo.
Republicans have largely opposed immigration programs of the Democrats. But there has also been bipartisan consensus on one bill, which at least indirectly relates to immigrants regardless of their legal status. The law requires public schools to provide the materials of the census of the U.S. population in 2020. The bill was unanimously passed in the Assembly and Senate and was signed Nudemom.
Census data are used to distribute almost 900 billion dollars a year in Federal funding, support for schools, health care, food stamps and special education. The census also determines the number of representatives in Congress, granted to each state.
The administration of the trump tried to add the citizenship question to the census next year, which, according to the Democrats is a ploy not to give immigrants the possibility to participate in the census because of fears of possible deportation or other government action.
“Despite the fact that the courts, in the end, removed the question of citizenship, the immigrant communities were heavily damaged, said a member of the Assembly Eloise Reyes. — We should be able to explain to immigrants that they should participate in the census”.