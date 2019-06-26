In California dismissed a man opened fire in the office: three dead
A man fired from his job at the Ford dealership in the Bay area San Francisco (CA), opened fire in the company building.
In the incident that occurred the evening of 25 June, killing two employees of the salon and the shooter himself, writes USA Today.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the police Department Morgan hill announced that two employees of a car dealership received serious gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
After receiving a call for 911, police arrived on the scene first, found the body of the hand — the man had shot himself. Then the employees of the dealership informed the officers that the building is located two deceased employees. The investigation is ongoing.
Doug of Mcglashan, who works in the parts Department of the interior, said that the shooter was a former employee of the company.
“The Director of the division of spare parts and repair fired repair parts, plans layoffs which he said earlier in the day. And I believe that the repair parts out on the street, took a gun, went to the office of the Director and shot him,” said Macglashan.
He added that the man also killed the Manager of the parts Department.
Other details of the incident are currently unknown.