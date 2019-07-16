In California exploded the house: there are dead and dozens more wounded. PHOTO. VIDEO
One person was killed and 15 were injured, including three firefighters, after a gas explosion in a house in southern California. Explosion was such force that the wall of flames and thick smoke rose into the air. The incident occurred on Monday, July 15.
Gas company of southern California has published on Twitter a message about a damaged natural gas line in Murrieta, a city with a population of around 113,000 in riverside County, about 65 miles North of San Diego.
The company reported that the explosion occurred around noon Monday, shortly after the arrival of the repair crew.
“We are saddened to learn of today’s incident, which claimed the life of one of our employees, injured firefighters and caused injury to others”, — reads the statement of SoCalGas.
Deputy fire chief of Murrieta David Lanzer told journalists that firefighters were called to the house about an hour before the explosion. He added that 15 people, including three firefighters, were injured. About their condition is not reported.
Lanzer said that after the explosion, “missing no.” He’s not sure whether or not the owner of the house in the building during the explosion.
The company added: “According to our preliminary information, the contractor was not addressed in the 811 to mark the pipeline before proceeding to the construction of the facility, as required by law.”
The video shows that the house has major damage after the explosion, and the area is closed for public safety, including for its residents.