In California found a deadly bug: what you need to know
When it comes to insects and creepy crawling creatures in southern California — a better place of residence than most other parts of the United States, as the deadly insects in this region are quite rare. However, in some parts of southern California have discovered a new bug, the bites of which can lead to death.
Publishing Only in Your Sate gathered information about this insect.
We are talking about trifonovich or kissing bugs. My associated with kissing the nickname the insect gets because it often bites people right in the face in the middle of the night when the victim sleeps. This is clearly not something you want to Wake up.
One bite of this little bug and people may be at risk of Contracting Chagas disease, which is transmitted from the parasite, often living on these bugs. Chagas disease can cause serious health problems and even death.
There are several types trifonovich bugs that were discovered in the United States, which complicates their identification for a person. But there are some key markers that you can find, for example, a dark back with red or orange pattern.
These deadly insects have been spotted in some parts of southern California. In addition, they live in other parts of the country, as shown on the map compiled by the Centers for control and prevention (CDC).
How to prevent triatomic bugs in the house
These little insects love to hide in tight places and dark corners. They are often seen in piles, dog kennels and other wooden structures.
Ensure that the dog kennels are kept clean, and remove possible dark wooden structures in your yard. This will reduce the likelihood of bugs in the house.
If you are the victim of the bite, you should immediately consult a doctor. Although not all bites of these bugs are deadly, better not to risk it.
For more information about these beetles can be found on the official CDC website.