In California gasoline rose, becoming the most expensive in the United States
Gasoline prices in California continue to grow. Since July 1, the state enacted a tax increase on gasoline by 6 cents per gallon (3.7 l). In total, the tax on this fuel in California now is 61.8 cents per gallon, making it the tallest in the country.
This increase is part of legislation SB 1, which was signed in 2017.
It is expected that this measure will bring an additional $54 million of revenues in the state budget over the next 10 years. This means is planned to spend for repair of roads and bridges.
In November last year, California voters could repeal the tax on gasoline, but refused to do so.
It is expected that about 3.5 million people in southern California will travel to the holiday weekend on 4 July, most of them by car, according to Auto Club. And the rise in fuel prices can affect their budget.
The average price of gasoline across the state is now just over $4 per gallon. Motorists in California pay about $ 1.20 more per gallon than the average of the remaining residents of the United States, making this state the most expensive region of the United States for motorists.
“As a driver, I think it’s terrible,” said David Militonyan from Hollywood during a stop at the gas station.
“And as a driver who drives a big car, I know what I’m going to spend much more on gasoline. I want to take a Prius instead of a big V8”, he added.